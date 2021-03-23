Guwahati, March 23: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in the Assam. The BJP's National President JP Nadda unveiled the 'Sankalp Patra' for the state. Assam's incumbent CM and BJP Leader Sarbananda Sonowal and state Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were also present. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was also in attendance while Nadda presented the saffron party's manifesto for the Assam assembly polls. Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling in 3 Phases on March 27, April 1 And April 6, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule.

"We have gained momentum of development. We are standing for a big leap. With these aspirations, we have put our words in ten commitments to the people of Assam," said JP Nadda. The manifesto covers issues ranging from 'corrected' NRC, water conservation and flood protection, employment opportunities, political rights of Assam residents, among others. Assam Assembly Election Results From 1952 to 2016: Parties That Won Polls in The Northeastern State And Chief Ministers Over The Years.

Here Are The Bharatiya Janata Party's '10 Sanklap for Assam':

The manifesto promises 'Corrected NRC' for Assam's protection. "We will protect genuine Indian citizens and detect infiltrators to ensure the Ahom civilization stays safe," said JP Nadda.

BJP proposes to start the 'Assam Aahar Aatmanirbharta,' to make the state self sufficient.

The manifesto also promises to provide 2 Lakh jobs in public sector. Out of which, 1 Lakh jobs to be till March 31, 2022 and the rest till later. 8 Lakh jobs to be provided in private sector as well.

The party's manifesto also carries the promise to launch the Mission Shishu Unnayan to improve the quality of education in the state. Free cycles to be provided to girl children after Class 8.

It proposes the ' Swami Vivekananda Youth Employment scheme,' to promote entrepreneurship in Assam. Under this 2 lakh youths will be supported as entrepreneurs every year for the next 5 years, says the party's manifesto.

The manifesto proposes the construction of reservoirs around Bramhaputra to conserve extra water under Bramhaputra vision to save the people from floods.

As per the document, the party proposes to initiate the Orunodoi Scheme under which 30 lakh deserving families will be paid financial support of Rs 3,000 per month.

It promises to stop illegal encroachments from Namghars and help them with Rs 2.5 lakh each for proper reconstruction.

The BJP in its manifesto has also said that in order to protect Assam's political rights, delimitation process will be sped up.

The party also aims to empower all citizens with land rights to develop them. Landless Indian citizens will also be provided land rights.

The north-eastern state of Assam is currently under the Bharatiya Janata Party rule, spearheaded by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. The Assam Assembly Elections 2021 will be conducted in three phases between March 27 to April 6. The results will be declared on May 2.

