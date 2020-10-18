Patna, October 18: The Bodh Gaya Vidhan Sabha seat will see an electoral contest between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Besides the RJD and BJP's candidates, 15 other nominees are also in the fray. Polling in Bodh Gaya constituency will be held in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020. According to the Election Commission's schedule, polling for the first phase of elections will be held on October 28. Barachatti Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The Bodh Gaya seat is currently held by RJD MLA Kumar Sarvjeet who has been renominated by the party. The BJP has fielded Hari Manjhi from the constituency. For the Bodh Gaya seat, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 8. Nominations were scrutinised on October 9. The last date for withdrawal was October 12. The BJP has formed an alliance with the Janata Dal (United) and two other regional parties, while the RJD, Congress and Left parties are contesting Bihar polls together. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

Of the 243 seats in Bihar, the BJP is contesting 121 and its ally JD(U) has been allotted 122 seats. The Nitish Kumar-led party will accommodate the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the BJP will accommodate the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). The RJD is contesting 121 and its ally Congress has fielded candidates in 70 constituencies, leaving 29 seats for Left parties.

The Bihar assembly elections 2020 will take place in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7, the Election Commission of India has announced. The results will be declared on November 10. Opinion polls have projected the JDU-BJP combine as the winner.

