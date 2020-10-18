Patna, October 18: Polling for the Barachatti Vidhan Sabha seat will be held in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020. A total of 13 candidates are in the electoral fray from the Barachatti assembly constituency. The main fight is between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM. As per the schedule for the Bihar assembly elections, the Barachatti seat will go to polls on October 28. Kutumba Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

In Barachatti assembly constituency, RJD's incumbent MLA Samta Devi has been renominated by the party. The HAM has fielded Jyoti Devi against Samta Devi from Barachatti assembly seat. For seats going to polls in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 8. Nominations were scrutinised on October 9. The last date for withdrawal was October 12. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

The HAM is contesting polls as part of the alliance of the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As per the seat-sharing agreement, the BJP is fighting on 121 seats out of the 243 Bihar constituencies while its ally JD(U) is contesting 122 seats. The Nitish Kumar-led party will accommodate the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) from its quota. Similarly, the RJD has shared seats with the Congress and Left parties.

The RJD is fighting elections on 121 seats, while the Congress has declared candidates in 70 constituencies. The grand alliance has left 70 seats for Left parties. The elections for 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases - for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

