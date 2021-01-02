Jaipur, January 2: Former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader Buta Singh died on Saturday. He was 86. Buta Singh served as Union Home Minister between 1986 and 1989. He also held other cabinet portfolios. Singh, who was first elected to Lok Sabha in 1962, served as an MP eight times - four times from Jalaore (Rajasthan), three times from Ropar (Punjab) and once from Moga (Punjab). Ram Lal Rahi, Former MoS Home and Congress Leader, Dies in Sitapur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Buta Singh and described him as an "experienced administrator" and "effective voice" for marginalised sections of the society. "Shri Buta Singh Ji was an experienced administrator and effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as downtrodden. Saddened by his passing away. My condolences to his family and supporters," PM Modi tweeted. Kartikeswar Patra, Veteran Congress Leader, Dies at 79 in Odisha.

PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Buta Singh:

Shri Buta Singh Ji was an experienced administrator and effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as downtrodden. Saddened by his passing away. My condolences to his family and supporters. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 2, 2021

Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi called Singh a true public service. "With the demise of Sardar Buta Singh Ji, the country has lost a true public servant and a loyal leader. He devoted his entire life for the service of the country and the well being of the people, for which he will always be remembered. My condolences to his family members during this difficult time," the former Congress chief said.

Rahul Gandhi Expresses Condolence on Demise of Buta Singh:

सरदार बूटा सिंह जी के देहांत से देश ने एक सच्चा जनसेवक और निष्ठावान नेता खो दिया है। उन्होंने अपना पूरा जीवन देश की सेवा और जनता की भलाई के लिए समर्पित कर दिया, जिसके लिए उन्हें सदैव याद रखा जाएगा। इस मुश्किल समय में उनके परिवारजनों को मेरी संवेदनाएँ। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 2, 2021

In his condolence message, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said Buta Singh was a "stalwart Congressman and Parliamentarian par distinction". Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Home Minister Som Prakash, Naveen Jindal and several other politicians expressed condolences.

