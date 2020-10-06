Balasore, October 6: Veteran Congress leader and former MP Kartikeswar Patra has died following a brief illness, family sources said. He was 79.

Patra, who was also a writer, is survived by wife Umarani, a former MLA, three daughters and a son, they said. He was unwell for the last few days and died while being taken to Bhubaneswar for treatment late on Monday night, they added. Also Read | Britannia to Issue Bonus Debentures and Payment of Dividend to Reward Its Shareholders in Difficult and Unprecedented Times Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

A multifaceted personality, Patra was elected to the Odisha assembly thrice in 1971, 1974 and 1980 from Bhograi constituency in Balasore district. He was also elected to the Lok Sabha from Balasore constituency in 1991. Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: 6 People Killed, 20 Injured in Road Accident in Dhar.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other dignitaries mourned Patra's demise. He was also closely associated with several social and cultural activities. Author of several books, the former lawmaker was intensely engaged in research work on culture and literature.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)