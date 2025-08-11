New Delhi/Kolkata, August 11: Days after resigning from the Chair of Trinamool Congress Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha, four-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Kalyan Banerjee, who has recently turned rebel, was spotted on Monday interacting cordially with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a programme. It has been learnt that at the function, the Prime Minister personally asked Banerjee to come to his side, to which Kalyan smiled back. Although Banerjee was not available for his comments in the matter, the picture of his cordial interaction with the Prime Minister has created ripples in the political circles whether this was indication of Banerjee’s growing distance with Trinamool Congress. Mahua Moitra Openly Criticises Kalyan Banerjee During Podcast, Saying ‘I Don’t Wrestle With Pig’; TMC MP Says ‘Calling Colleague Sexually Frustrated Is Abuse’ (Watch Video).

After resigning from the position of Chief Whip last week , Banerjee took to the social media on how the party leadership ignored his contribution and remained silent on he being insulted again and again by his fellow party Lok Sabha member Mahua Moitra. "I have taken note of the recent personal remarks made by Ms Mahua Moitra in a public podcast. Her choice of words, including the use of dehumanising language such as comparing a fellow MP to a 'pig', is not only unfortunate but reflects a deep disregard for basic norms of civil discourse," Banerjee wrote in the social media after resigning as Chief Whip.

He also expressed grievance against party leadership including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not censoring or taking any action against Moitra for her actions. However, his comments evoked no reactions from the Trinamool Congress leadership and no action had been taken against Moitra in the matter as yet. Instead, Banerjee’s resignation was promptly accepted and another four-time party Lok Sabha member, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar was named as the new Chief Whip. No one in Trinamool Congress was willing to make any comment on Banerjee being spotted cordially interacting with the Prime Minister at the function.

