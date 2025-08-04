Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra stirred controversy after calling party colleague Kalyan Banerjee a "pig" during a podcast with India Today. "You don’t wrestle with a pig because the pig likes it and you get dirty," she said, slamming Banerjee for criticising her marriage to Pinaki Mishra. Moitra also said, "There are deeply misogynistic, sexually frustrated, depraved men in India and they have their representation in parliament across all parties." Responding on X, Kalyan Banerjee condemned her words as "dehumanising" and said, "Labeling a male colleague as ‘sexually frustrated’ isn’t boldness — it’s outright abuse." He added that such remarks "reinforce a toxic double standard" and urged for civil discourse, stressing, "Abuse is abuse — regardless of gender." Banerjee also accused Moitra of using insults to "mask her own failures" and called such behaviour "an embarrassment to democracy." When asked about West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s silence, Moitra called it "unfortunate" and said the Trinamool Supremo would take action. Mahua Moitra Confirms Marriage With Former BJD MP Pinaki Misra, Shares Photo of Wedding Cake.

Mahua Moitra Calls TMC MP a ‘Pig’ in Podcast

TMC vs TMC ❓ Mahua Moitra calls TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee a Pig 🐷 If Kalyan Banerjee is so bad.. why Mamata is not taking action against a 🐖? pic.twitter.com/j4huYMnqC8 — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) August 3, 2025

Kalyan Banerjee Slams Mahua’s ‘Sexual Frustration’ Remark

I have taken note of the recent personal remarks made by Ms. Mahua Moitra in a public podcast. Her choice of words, including the use of dehumanising language such as comparing a fellow MP to a "pig", is not only unfortunate but reflects a deep disregard for basic norms of civil… — Kalyan Banerjee (@KBanerjee_AITC) August 4, 2025

