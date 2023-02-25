Nava Raipur, February 25: The Congress amended its constitution at its 85th plenary session here on Saturday to provide a 50 per cent reservation to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), women, youngsters and minorities in its working committee. Congress Plenary Session: Sonia Gandhi Says ‘Glad That My Innings Could Conclude With Bharat Jodo Yatra' (Watch Video).

According to the amended constitution of the party, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) will now include the former prime ministers from the party and the former AICC chiefs.

The number of CWC members will go up to 35 from the earlier 25. The amended constitution says from now on, the party will only have digital membership and records.