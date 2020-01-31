Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: BJP Releases Manifesto, Promises Clean Water and Air by 2024, Says 'Will Give 10 Lakh Jobs to Unemployed Youth'

BJP leaders releasing Delhi Elections Manifesto. (Photo Credit: Twitter/@BJP4India)

New Delhi, January 31: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday released the Bharatiya Janata Party poll manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections. The manifesto promises clean water and clean air for Delhiites by 2024. Apart from this, State BJP chief Manoj Tiwari promised to provide jobs to 10 lakh people in five years.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, the Gadkari said, that the Centre provided Rs 55,000 crore to deal with air pollution. He ale mentioned that Centre's Eastern Peripheral expressway project had reduced traffic in Delhi and air pollution. Promising a 16-lane expressway between Delhi and Mumbai, the Minister said that the distance would be covered in just 12 hours. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Exit Poll Results Timings: No Broadcast Before 6:30 PM on February 8, Opinion Polls Banned During 'Silence Period'.

Promising over 10 lakh jobs for the unemployed youth of Delhi in five years, Delhi BJP chief said, "We will provide jobs to atleast 10 lakh unemployed youth of the national capital." Also, a corpus fund of Rs 1,000 crore for 'startup and innovation fund' would be created, he said.

Apart from these, Delhi BJP manifesto promised the creation of 'Colony Development Board' for the newly authorised colonies. Also, BJP promised 'Samrudra Delhi Infrastructure Yojana' with a project plan of Rs 10,000 crore for the development of Delhi.

Among other things, BJP promised wheat flour at Rs 2/kg, 10 new colleges and 200 new schools minimum. Th manifesto also promises bank accounts for newborn girl child and Rs 2 lakh aid during their marriage. For the poor female college students, BJP promised electric scooty and for the ninth standard girl students, free cycles was promised. The Assembly polls in the national capital will take place on February 8 and the results would be announced on February 11.