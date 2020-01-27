Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Exit Poll Results Timings: No Broadcast Before 6:30 PM on February 8, Opinion Polls Banned During 'Silence Period'

Election Commission of India. File Image. (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, January 27: In view of polling for Delhi assembly elections 2020 on February 8, the Election Commission of India has banned the release of exit polls between 8.00 am and 6:30 pm on the same day. Usually, media houses publish their exit poll results once the polling ends. Besides, the ECI made it clear that no opinion poll results will be announced during the "silence period" in the national capital. During this period, which usually begins 48 hours before the voting day and ends after polling ends, politicians and political parties are not allowed to campaign. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020 Predictions by Satta Bazaar: Matka Players Bet High on AAP Returning to Power, No Good News For BJP And Congress.

"...in exercise of the powers under sub-Section (1) of Section 126A of the R.P. Act, 1951, the Election Commission, having regard to the provisions of sub-Section (2) of the said Section, hereby notifies the period between 8.00 A.M and 6:30 PM on 8th February, 2020(Saturday), as the period during which conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicizing by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the above mentioned General Election to the State Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi, shall be prohibited," read an order issued by the poll body.

"It is further clarified that under Section 126(1)(b) of the R.P. Act, 1951, displaying any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of poll in the respective polling areas in each phase of the aforesaid General election," the order stated. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Full Statehood to Be Part of AAP Poll Manifesto, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

In Delhi, as many as 668 candidates are in the fray for 70 assembly seats. While polling will be held on February 8, results will be declared on February 11. The national capital will witness a three-cornered battle between the Aam Adami Party (AAP), the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).