Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Opinion Poll Results: AAP to Win 42-56 Seats, BJP May Bag 10-24 Seats, Predicts ABP News-CVoter Survey

Arvind Kejriwal at press conference (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, December 6: ABP News and CVoter opinion poll ahead of 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections gave a thumping majority to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAM) in the national capital. According to the opinion poll, Arvind Kejriwal's can get anything between 42-56 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party is placed second with 10-24 seats and Indian National Congress is a distant third with 0 to 4 seats. Delhi Elections 2020: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP Candidate from Hari Nagar Constituency, Visits AAP Office To Seek Votes; Watch Video.

This is the third opinion poll to predict a majority for the AAP. The incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set sweep back to power in the Delhi polls, according to IANS-CVoter poll tracker. Times Now and IPSOS opinion poll has also predicted the same. Here Are Answers to Most FAQs on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

The ABP News-CVoter poll predicted 42-56 seats for AAP out of the 70 Assembly seats. The Saffron party is projected to win 1--24 setas, which is up from the previous tally three seats which BJP secured in 2015 assembly elections. AAP had swept previous polls by winning 67 seats out of 70 assembly seats in the national capital.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to the polls on February 8. The counting of votes and results will be declared on February 11. The BJP has not declared its Chief Minister candidate while the AAP will be once again guided by Arvind Kejriwal.