Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Results: Counting of Votes Begins for 70 Vidhan Sabha Constituencies Amid Tight Security

Visuals from a vote counting centre (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 11: The counting of votes for all the 70 assembly seats in Delhi began amid tight security at 8 am on Tuesday. According to details by Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh, the counting of votes will take place at 21 centres across the national capital. There will be a dedicated hall for every assembly constituency, reports stated. Polling was held in a single-phase in Delhi on Saturday (February 8) and an overall voter turnout was 62.59 percent, the Election Commission said. Catch Live Updates of Delhi Assembly Elections Here.

In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, over 670 candidates are in the fray for 70 seats. A tight security net has been put in place to ensure the counting of votes takes place in a peaceful manner. In Delhi, the main political parties in fray for the polls are the AAP, Congress and BJP. According to several exit poll predictions, the ruling Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will retain the power in Delhi even this time. The predictions state that AAP is likely to win two-thirds seats while some have even predicted three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly in the national capital.

In the last assembly elections in Delhi in 2015, the AAP had won 67 seats while the BJP settled with just 3 seats. The Congress didn't open its account in the last polls but aims high this time. The Congress, which was in power for 15 years at a stretch in Delhi under the leadership of former Chief Minister late Sheila Dixit till the party lost to AAP in 2015 polls, hopes for a revival this time. While AAP is hoping high for a second consecutive term in Delhi, the BJP is eyeing to gain a majority by cashing in on the popularity of Prime Minister Modi.