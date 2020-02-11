Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020: Arvind Kejriwal Leads From New Delhi Vidhan Sabha Constituency

File image of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 11: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal was leading from his New Delhi Constituency, as per initial trends. As per trends, Kejriwal is leading by a margin of 2026 votes from his constituency. In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Kejriwal is fighting from the New Delhi constituency and is pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJPS)'s Sunil Yadav and Congress candidate Romesh Sabharwal. The ruling party AAP is majorly dependent on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Catch Live Updates of Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Results.

Kejriwal is hopeful of a third term in the New Delhi constituency. In the 2013 Delhi Assembly polls, Kejriwal had challenged Congress leader Sheila Dikshit and had won by a margin of 25,000 votes. In 2015, Kejriwal won in Delhi elections, winning 67 out of the 70 seats. As per exit poll results on Saturday, AAP led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-will retain the power and win with majority in the 70-member assembly.

According to reports, the AAP national convener also visited the party headquarters on Tuesday morning along with his father and wife and is expected to stay until the final results are announced. Reports state that the voter turnout in the assembly seats where top AAP leaders were contesting saw a turnout surpassing the city's overall percentage. However, New Delhi constituency held by Kejriwal was an exception. While the overall voter turnout was 60.24 per cent, New Delhi saw only 51.64 per cent turnout.