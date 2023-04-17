New Delhi, April 17: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday named Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal as the mayoral and deputy mayoral candidates respectively for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

The decision to renominate the two incumbents was taken by Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in recognition of their performance in the MCD, Delhi government, said AAP in a statement issued on Monday. Shelly Oberoi: From Delhi University Professor to New Delhi Mayor, Know All About AAP Leader's Journey.

The MCD elections are scheduled to be held on April 26, and the party's candidates had filed their nominations earlier in the day. Addressing a press conference, senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, said that the decision to nominate Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Mohammad Iqbal for a second term in the MCD, was taken due to their exceptional performance during their time in office.

Singh added that the party is confident that they will secure another resounding win in the elections this time around. He also emphasised the unprecedented support received by AAP during the MCD election for its vision to make Delhi a clean and prosperous city.

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi also expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister Kejriwal for nominating her once again as the Mayoral candidate. She pledged to continue with the same level of commitment in the future. Delhi Mayor Election 2023 Result: AAP Candidate Shelly Oberoi Elected Delhi's New Mayor After Mayoral Polls at MCD Civic House.

Meanwhile, Singh also accused the BJP of trying to destroy the democracy of the country at every level. Despite this, he said, all the councillors of the AAP stood firmly and voted for their candidates, putting a stop to the BJP's loot in the MCD for 15 consecutive years

