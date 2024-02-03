New Delhi, February 3: A team of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch on Saturday morning again reached the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to serve him a notice in connection with the allegations that BJP was trying to "buy" AAP MLAs. Sources said that the team had asked Kejriwal to provide evidence in the matter. On Friday, as per sources, besides Kejriwal’s residence, the Crime Branch team also went to AAP Minister Atishi's residence to serve a notice. However, the notices were not accepted at either location. Allegation of BJP 'buying' AAP MLAs: Delhi Police at CM Kejriwal's Residence to Serve Notice

"Atishi was not at home, while Kejriwal was also not at home. The Crime Branch team is likely to come again tomorrow," the sources said. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva had said the saffron party welcomes reports of Crime Branch launching an inquiry into AAP's allegations of "BJP luring AAP MLAs". ‘Operation Lotus 2.0’ Started by BJP to Topple AAP Govt in Delhi, Claims Atishi; Says Saffron Party Offering Rs 25 Crore to Each MLA to Change Side (Watch Video)

#WATCH | A team of Delhi Police Crime Branch officials arrive at the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi. Yesterday, Police officials came here to serve notice in connection with Aam Aadmi Party's allegation against BJP "of trying to buy AAP MLAs". Delhi Police asked him… pic.twitter.com/qrBXaBnDzc — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

Delhi BJP had filed a complaint on January 30, stating that it has made no such offer to AAP MLAs, while demanding a police inquiry into Kejriwal's "false" allegations. Sachdeva had said that the Crime Branch has served a notice to Kejriwal, he should either submit evidence to support his allegations or be prepared to face criminal proceedings.