Delhi Minister Atishi has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of initiating ‘Operation Lotus 2.0’, an alleged attempt to destabilise the democratically elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi. She claimed that the BJP has contacted seven AAP MLAs, offering them Rs 25 crores each to switch sides. Atishi further alleged that these MLAs were informed of a plan to arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, which would subsequently cause a rift among the AAP MLAs. She stated that the BJP is in touch with 21 AAP MLAs with the aim of toppling the Delhi government. Atishi cited Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh as examples of this tactic. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Makes Huge Claims, Says 'BJP Trying To Topple AAP Government by Offering Money To MLAs'.

Operation Lotus 2.0

#WATCH | Delhi: On allegations of BJP contacting AAP leaders, Minister Atishi says, "BJP has started 'Operation Lotus 2.0', and is trying to topple the democratically elected AAP government in Delhi. 7 MLAs of the AAP have been contacted by the BJP, and have been told, that… pic.twitter.com/mkBZ2shuyo — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

