Mumbai, October 21: Eknath Khadse has resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and will join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on October 23, said Maharashtra Minister Jayant Patil on Wednesday. Media circles in Maharashtra have been abuzz with speculations that Eknath Khadse would announce a major political decision in the coming days. Khadse, once a strong contender for chief minister's post in Maharashtra, had been unhappy with the BJP leadership. Those Who Joined Politics 15 Years Ago Now Teaching Us: Eknath Khadse.

"Eknath Khadse promoted BJP in Maharashtra over years. I have been informed that BJP Leader Eknath Khadse has resigned from his party. We have decided to give him an entry in NCP. He will be formally inducted into NCP at 2 pm on Friday," senior NCP leader Jayant Patil was quoted by news agency ANI as saying. Khadse was in the race for CM's post when the BJP came to power in 2014. Haven't Received Any Resignation, Confident Khadse Won't Do Any Such Thing: Chandrakant Patil.

However, then Maharashtra BJP chief Devendra Fadnavis was picked by the leadership for chief ministerial post and Khadse wad made a minister. In 2016, Khadse was made to resign as a minister in the then Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government on allegations of corruption. He had been unhappy with the party since then. Yesterday, Fadnavis rejected reports that Khadse was leaving the BJP.

According to news agency PTI, When some reporters claimed there were speculations that Mr Khadse may take a 'political decision' on October 22, Mr Fadnavis said, "Such kind of muhurat (auspicious time) is being talked about every day and I will not speak on it." BJP state president, Chandrakant Patil, also recently exuded confidence that Khadse had no plans to leave the party.

