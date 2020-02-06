Election Commission Appoints Vinod Zutshi As Special General Observer For Delhi Assembly Elections 2020; Know All About the Officer

IAS Officer Vinod Zutshi. (Photo Credits: Facebook)

New Delhi, February 6: The Election Commission on Thursday appointed Vinod Zutshi, one of its former senior officials, as a special general observer for Delhi polls with immediate effect, said officials. The commission on Thursday held a special review meeting with Chief Secretary, Commissioner of Police, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, and senior officers of the Delhi government to assess the status of poll preparedness, an EC spokesperson said. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

The commission has been assured that all required arrangements are in place for conducting free, fair and peaceful elections in the national capital on February 8, the official said. Here Are Answers to Most FAQs on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

The spokesperson also said the EC has "appointed Vinod Zutshi (ex-deputy election commissioner of EC) as Special General Observer for Delhi polls with immediate effect".

The Election Commission on January 31 had appointed former IRS officer B Murli Kumar as special expenditure observer and ex-IPS officer Mrinal Kanti Das as a special police observer for the Delhi polls, reported PTI.

Who is Vinod Zutshi?

Vinod Zutshi an IAS Officer of 1982 Batch has served in Tourism Sector for more than 4 years in the capacity of Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

He has also held the post of Secretary in Ministry of Culture, Government of India and as Secretary, Department of Civil Aviation in Government of Rajasthan.

As Dy. Election Commissioner in Election Commission of India, Vinod Zutshi has conducted almost all elections under the purview of Election Commission of India Namely General Elections of Lok Sabha 2014; State Legislative Assemblies; State Legislative Councils; Rajya Sabha; Election to the President of India and Election to the Vice-President of India.

He served in the capacity from September 2009 till August 2015. He has also spearheaded Legislative Assembly Election in Rajasthan in 2008 and parliamentary Elections in Rajasthan during Lok Sabha Elections 2009 in the capacity of Chief Electoral officer of Rajasthan.

Elections Conducted:

Election to Lok sabha 2014. With a record turnout of 66.04 percent, the highest ever.

Election to the President of India in 2012.

Election to Vice President of India in 2012.

Elections in Assembly elections of Bihar, West Bengal, Up, Gujarat, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly 2015 and Lok Sabha election 2014 with record turnout.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, January 6, announced the dates for Delhi assembly elections 2020. The polls in the national capital will be held in a single phase on February 8, announced Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. The counting of votes is scheduled on February 11, the CEC said, adding that the final results will be declared on the same day.