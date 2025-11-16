New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday flagged off the "Namo Run" marathon at the Yamuna Sports Complex in Surajmal Vihar, East Delhi.

The event, organised under the Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025, aimed to promote fitness as well as raise awareness about road safety. A large group of people, including school students and youngsters, attended the sports event.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in December 2025: From Goa Liberation Day to Christmas, Banks To Remain Closed for 19 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

While speaking at the event, CM Rekha Gupta encouraged the participants, elaborating on why the marathon has been linked to road safety.

"Do you know the relation between road safety and this sport? Let me tell you...Just as you have to be very careful on the roads, otherwise you might end up in an accident (nazar hati durghatna ghati)...You have to be very concentrated during the sport..." she said.

Also Read | PM Kisan 21st Instalment Date: Good News for Farmers, PM Narendra Modi To Release 21st Kist of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Scheme on November 19.

The Delhi CM also highlighted several similarities between sports rules and road safety norms.

"If you use your mobile phones on the road while walking or driving, you might invite an accident...In sports, too, we have to be extremely cautious and not use our electronic devices...Similarly, drugs are banned in sports and on the road, as they can seriously cause damage to a sportsman or a common man in general...Staying in your own lane is a major rule in sports, and while driving...Sports require your strength, skills, and spirit, and so does road safety...I congratulate the youth participating in this road safety run..." she added.

Rekha Gupta also hailed India's Women Cricket team for their historic World Cup victory against Australia, urging women to participate actively in sports. "Currently, the greatest sports players in the country is India's Women Cricket team, who won the World Cup against Australia...The women are performing incredibly!" she said.

Speaking to the reporters, the Delhi CM said, "Today's event is a major initiative towards a safe Delhi...The incorporation of road safety with a marathon by Harsh Malhotra Ji to inculcate safety measures on the road is amazing...I believe that such competitions are very beneficial towards a safe and "viksit" Delhi."

The event saw enthusiastic participation, with youth and students actively taking part, reflecting a growing awareness about fitness and road safety among Delhiites. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)