Patna, January 28: Nitish Kumar should be honoured with 'Girgit' (Chameleon) Ratna award for frequently changing his political loyalty, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav said on Sunday. Kumar on Sunday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago. Nitish Kumar Swearing-In at 5 PM Today: JDU Cheif To Take Oath As Bihar CM Along With Two Deputies Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha

"Chameleon is infamous for changing their skin ...Paltis Kumar should also be honoured with Chameleon Ratna award for frequently changing his political loyalty…for his speed of colour change", Yadav posted on X. Bihar Political Crisis: Fifth Time in 10 Years, Nitish Kumar Habitual of Swapping Alliances

Yadav, the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was minister in the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (DEFCC) in the Mahagathbandhan government.