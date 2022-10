Bhavnagar, Oct 16: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a public gathering in Gujarat's Bhavnagar has promised to withdraw cases against various movement leaders, within fifteen days of formation of the AAP government in the state.

He also promised the government employees union that the AAP will restore the services of those employees who were "punished in form of transfer, or suspension".

Kejriwal said, "Now people are looking for a new engine to run government, they are no more interested in double engine government, as it is claimed by the BJP." Congress Presidential Elections 2022: 797 Party Delegates to Cast Their Votes in Maharashtra.

He urged the people to give one chance to AAP, adding that if people would not be satisfied with the AAP's governance in the state, he will not come to seek votes for his party next time.

Kejriwal further said that according to intelligence report, "AAP is forming government in the state after election, but with a very thin margin, that is, 92 or 93 seats". Amit Shah Targets Nitish Kumar, Says Leaders Who Rose Through JP Movement Now Sitting in Congress’ Lap.

"If the party comes to power with just 92-93 seats, these people will lure AAP MLAs and stop AAP from forming the government, these are very cunning people," he said, adding that he wants a "thumping" majority and a "strong" government.

