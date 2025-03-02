Voters Queue Up Outside a Polling Booth To Cast Their Vote As Municipal Election Is Underway in Faridabad NIT Assembly Constituency (Photo Credits: X/@PTI_News)

New Delhi, March 2: The voting for the local body elections was underway in Haryana on Sunday, with voters lining up early at several places. Among the early voters was Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who cast his vote in Karnal. After casting his vote, he said, "Local governance is a crucial pillar of democracy. Whether in Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has consistently achieved significant success. In the past two municipal elections in Karnal, the BJP has performed exceptionally well, securing a substantial share of votes..."

In Rohtak's booth number 179, several elderly voters were seen trooping in to cast their votes, showing notable enthusiasm. The elections are being held in 33 municipal bodies -- eight municipal corporations, 21 municipalities and four municipal councils. As per the Election Commission schedule, the voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with results scheduled for declaration on March 12. Haryana Municipal Elections 2025: BJP Expels 58 Leaders for Anti-Party Activities in Gurugram and Manesar Ahead of Civic Polls.

Polling is taking place for the mayoral positions and ward councillors in seven key municipal corporations -- Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal and Yamunanagar. The polls are also being conducted in Ambala and Sonepat for the mayoral posts, following the election of former mayors Shakti Rani Sharma (Ambala) and Nikhil Madan (Sonepat) to the Assembly. A total of 39 candidates are contesting for mayoral posts across eight municipal corporations.

The voting for the Panipat municipal corporation is, however, scheduled separately for March 9, and hence, the campaigning time in Panipat has been fixed till 6 p.m. on March 7. Apart from the municipal corporations, elections are also being conducted for the post of president and ward members in municipal councils in Ambala Sadar (Ambala Cantt), Pataudi Jatoli Mandi (Gurugram), Thanesar (Kurukshetra), and Sirsa. Congress Won't Open Account in Municipal Elections: Haryana CM Saini.

Voters Queue Up Outside a Polling Booth To Cast Their Vote

VIDEO | Haryana: Voters queue up outside a polling booth to cast their vote as Municipal election is underway in Faridabad NIT Assembly constituency. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/7Hx4l8XHXp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 2, 2025

Voters in Karnal Will Cast Their Votes Today in the Municipal Elections

Haryana: Voters in Karnal will cast their votes today in the municipal elections, with polling starting at 8:00 AM. The district has set up 265 booths, and over 1,000 security personnel, including internal forces to ensure safety at sensitive booths pic.twitter.com/3vsCp0hhOQ — IANS (@ians_india) March 2, 2025

Manohar Lal Khattar Casts His Vote for Local Body Election

#Watch | Union Minister @mlkhattar casts his vote for local body election at a polling booth in Karnal, #Haryana In Karnal, voting for bypolls to the president seat in Municipal Committee Assandh is taking place. pic.twitter.com/qmuytXCnll — DD News (@DDNewslive) March 2, 2025

Elections will be held for president in the municipal councils of Sohna (Gurugram), Assandh (Karnal) and Ismailabad (Kurukshetra). A total of 21 municipal committees will also elect their presidents and ward members. In the Gurugram district, polling is being held in five municipal areas -- Municipal Corporation, Gurugram; Municipal Corporation, Manesar; and municipal councils of Sohna, Pataudi, and Farrukhnagar towns. District Magistrate-cum-District Election Officer Ajay Kumar said the polling parties had taken charge of their respective booths to conduct voting at 1,109 polling stations in the district.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2025 09:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).