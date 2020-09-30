Lucknow, September 30: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formed a three-member SIT to investigate the Hathras gangrape incident on Wednesday. The team has been asked to submit a report within seven days. He further directed for the trial of the case in a fast-track court. The entire nation is outraging after the death of the 19-year-old girl who was gangraped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras area

The woman had died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday, two weeks after she was attacked while helping her mother in the field. The girl was gangraped allegedly by four upper-caste men in Hathras district on September 14. Hathras Gangrape Victim's Family Allege Cops Didn't Allow Them to Bring Body Home, Forcefully Cremated Her; Police Claim 'Last Rites Performed by Family Members'.

Here's what CM Yogi tweeted:

मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी द्वारा हाथरस की घटना पर जांच हेतु तीन सदस्यीय SIT गठित की गई है जिसमें अध्यक्ष सचिव गृह श्री भगवान स्वरूप एवं श्री चंद्रप्रकाश, पुलिस उपमहानिरीक्षक व श्रीमती पूनम, सेनानायक पीएसी आगरा सदस्य होंगे। SIT अपनी रिपोर्ट 7 दिन में प्रस्तुत करेगी। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) September 30, 2020

According to latest reports, the family of the victim alleged that she was cremated by policemen as they were locked up in their home on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. However, Hathras police informed that the last rites of the girl were performed by the family members.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2020 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).