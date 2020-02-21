Herath Festival 2020: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Nation on Biggest Festive Event of Kashmiri Pandits

Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Herath, one of the biggest festivals of Kashmiri Pandits. "Herath Mubarak. May there be peace and prosperity all over. Praying for everyone's happiness and good health," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. Happy Mahashivratri 2020 Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, Lord Shiva GIF Images, Facebook Photos and SMS to Send Greetings on the Great Night of Mahadev.

See PM Modi's Tweet

Herath Mubarak! May there be peace and prosperity all over. Praying for everyone's happiness and good health. 🙏🏽 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2020

The festival is marked by a night of praying followed by a day of feasting. Some say Herath means the night of the Lord Shiva. Apart from Kashmiri Pandits, Hindus across India and around the globe are also celebrating the occasion as Maha Shivratri.