Happy Mahashivratri 2020 Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, Lord Shiva GIF Images, Facebook Photos and SMS to Send Greetings on the Great Night of Mahadev

Mahashivratri 2020 is on February 21 (Friday), which is today. Devotees have flocked to the nearby Shiv temples to worship the Lord with belpatra, milk and honey (essential ingredients for Shiv Puja). It is one of the most-awaited festivals in India and is celebrated wonderfully. Also known as the Great Night of Shiva, Maha Shivratri marks Mahadev’s courage and selfless deeds to protect humankind and the planet earth. To make the celebration grander, devotees send Happy Mahashivratri 2020 messages to the Shiv bhakts, praying for their well-beings. In this article below, we bring you the latest collection of Happy Maha Shivratri 2020 images and greetings that you can send along with WhatsApp stickers, Hike photos and SMSes to observe the night. Download these quotes on Mahadev, Shivratri 2020 messages, Lord Shiva GIFs and photos to celebrate the most-awaited Mahashivratri 2020.

Festival celebration today has earned a new definition in itself. Especially after the birth of stickers in online messenger apps. Hike introduced stickers on its app long back and made chatting on events time more interesting with the super-cool photos. In a similar bid, Facebook-owned app, WhatsApp unveiled stickers recently, receiving endless positive responses from users. Mahashivratri 2020 celebration can be more thrill, thanks to the latest collection of Shivratri 2020 wishes and images of Bholenath. Download and send Maha Shivratri 2020 messages, greetings, WhatsApp stickers, GIFs and photos to celebrate the great night of Shiva.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish the Glory of Shiva Shankar Uplift Your Soul and Banish All Your Troubles. Happy Maha Shivratri.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Glory of the Divine Shiva, Remind Us of Our Capabilities and Help Us Attain Success. Jai Shiva Shankar.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Shower Upon You All His Choicest Blessings on This Maha Shivratri, Jai Shiva Shankar.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All Your Wishes Be Granted by Lord Shiva! Wish You and Your Family a Very Happy Maha Shivratri.

GIF Message Reads: May All the Difficulties in Your Life Be Banished by Lord Shiva on the Occasion of Maha Shivratri.

How to Download Mahashivratri 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Android phone users can visit the Play Store app to download Mahashivratri 2020 WhatsApp stickers to celebrate the occasion. You can also click HERE and directly visit the Mahashivratri 2020 WhatsApp sticker page, before sending them to your near ones.

The significance of Mahashivratri is associated with many legends, including Lord Shiva’s marriage with Goddess Parvati. It is a major festival in Hinduism, marking the remembrance of “overcoming darkness and ignorance,” in life. Send the above Mahashivratri 2020 images with messages to celebrate the great night of Shiva. Happy Mahashivratri 2020!