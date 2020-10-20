Patna, October 20: The Hilsa Vidhan Sabha seat is set to go to polls in the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020. A triangular electoral contest is likely in Hilsa assembly constituency between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). Voting on the Hilsa assembly seat will be held on November 3, according to the Bihar assembly elections schedule announced by the Election Commission. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

The Hilsa seat is currently held by RJD MLA Atri Muni alias Shakti Singh Yadav who defeated LJP Deepika Kumari in 2015. The RJD has renominated Atri Muni alias Shakti Singh Yadav. The LJP fielded Kumar Suman Singh alias Ranjit Singh and Krishnamurari Sharan has been nominated by the JD(U). While the LJP is contesting polls alone, RJD has formed an alliance with Congress and Left parties (Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance), and JD(U) has a coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Gaya Town Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

In the second phase of polls, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 16. Nominations were scrutinised on October 17. The last date for withdrawal was October 19. The elections for 243 Assembly seats will be held in three phases - for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7. The results will be announced on November 10.

According to the IANS-C Voter opinion poll, the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine or the NDA may win 151 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly, whereas the UPA is likely to get 74 seats while others may win 18 seats.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2020 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).