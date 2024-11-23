Patna, November 23: Deepa Kumari of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), an alliance partner of the NDA, won the Imamganj assembly seat in Bihar bypolls, defeating her nearest rival Raushan Kumar of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by a margin of 5,945 votes on Saturday, the Election Commission of India said.

Bypolls were held in three other seats-- Tarari, Belaganj and Ramgarh, where candidates of NDA alliance partners have established a comfortable lead in their respective constituencies. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP Leaders Hold Strategy Meeting at Union Minister Giriraj Singh’s Residence; Dilip Jaiswal, Vijay Sinha and Samrat Chaudhary Attend Meet (See Pics).

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, Deepa Kumari, the daughter-in-law of Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi secured 53,435 votes while her nearest rival Raushan Kumar managed to get 47,490 votes. UP By-Elections Results 2024: NDA Candidates Ahead in 6 Seats, Samajwadi Party Leads in 3, Shows ECI Data.

Manjhi, who previously represented the Imamganj seat, vacated it following his election to Lok Sabha from Gaya in the 2024 parliamentary elections. Counting to the four assembly constituencies began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements. All four assembly constituencies fell vacant after MLAs representing these were elected in the last Lok Sabha polls.