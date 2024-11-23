Lucknow, November 23: The BJP and its ally RLD were leading in six of the nine Uttar Pradesh Assembly seats where bypolls were held earlier this week while the Samajwadi Party was ahead in the remaining three, Election Commission trends showed on Saturday. The BJP was in the lead in Kundarki, Khair, Ghaziabad, Phulpur and Majhawan seats, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Meerapur and the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Karhal, Katehari and Sisamau.

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the BJP won Phulpur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan and Khair seats and the SP secured Sisamau, Katehari, Karhal and Kundarki. The RLD, which was an SP ally then, won the Meerapur seat. The party has since switched sides and is now part of the BJP-led NDA. The Congress did not contest the bypolls and extended support to the SP, its INDIA bloc ally. Jharkhand Election Result 2024: JMM-Led INDIA Bloc Crosses Majority Mark in Trends, Check Party-Wise Numbers.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) contested all nine seats and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) fielded candidates from three -- Ghaziabad, Kundarki and Meerapur. The two parties are trailing. The Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), led by Chandrashekhar Aazad, also contested all seats except Sisamau. Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: MVA Stunned As MahaYuti Heads for Landslide Victory in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

In the current assembly, the BJP has 251 MLAs and the SP 105. BJP allies, such as Apna Dal (Sonelal), RLD, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and NISHAD Party, also have members in the House. The Congress and the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik hold two seats each and the BSP one.