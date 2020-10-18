Patna, October 18: The Imamganj Vidhan Sabha seat, a VIP constituency, will go to polls in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections. A total of 10 candidates are in the fray from Imamganj assembly constituency. The main electoral contest is between Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) nominee Uday Narain Choudhry. Polling in Imamganj assembly constituency will be held on October 28. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: RJD, Congress, Left Declare Candidates on 243 Seats; Check Full List of Names Here.

Jitan Ram Manjhi is a former Chief Minister of Bihar. A JD(U) turncoat, Manjhi founded the HAM in 2015. The Imamganj Vidhan Sabha seat is currently held by Manjhi. Manjhi's HAM is contesting elections in an alliance with the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Similarly, RJD candidate Uday Narain Choudhry will receive support from the Congress and Left parties. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

For the Imamganj assembly seat, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 8. Nominations were scrutinised on October 9. The last date for withdrawal was October 12. The Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will take place in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7, the Election Commission of India has announced. Results will be declared on November 10.

At least two opinion polls, conducted by Times Now and CVoter, have predicted a victory for the JDU-BJP combine despite dissatisfaction among a chunk of the electorate against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

