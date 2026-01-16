Jalgaon, January 16: Maharashtra’s Kolhe family shared a significant emotional and political milestone on Friday as three members—the incarcerated Lalit Kolhe, along with Sindhutai Kolhe and Piyush Lalit Kolhe—all secured victories in the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation (JMC) elections. The results have drawn national attention, primarily due to Lalit Kolhe’s ability to win his seat while currently in judicial custody, marking a rare instance of a candidate successfully campaigning from behind bars.

The triple victory for the family, who contested under the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena banner, became a focal point of the local polls. Following the announcement, video clips of supporters celebrating outside the counting center went viral, capturing the high-intensity atmosphere as the family maintained its political stronghold in the region. Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026 Results Live News Updates: Saffron Sweep in Civic Polls, Congress Emerges as Resilient 3rd Force Outside Mumbai.

A Campaign from Custody

Lalit Kolhe’s campaign was unique in its execution. Due to his imprisonment in connection with a local criminal case, his daily outreach was managed entirely by his family and party workers. His supporters frequently characterized his arrest as a tactical move by political rivals, a narrative that appears to have translated into a sympathy wave at the ballot box. By securing three seats within a single household, the Kolhe family has demonstrated a consolidated influence over their respective wards. Analysts suggest that the results reflect deep-rooted local loyalties that remained unaffected by the legal controversies surrounding the family’s patriarch.

Political Implications for Jalgaon

The sweep by the Kolhe trio provides a strategic boost to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena within the JMC. The Jalgaon region has long been a theater of friction between the Mahayuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), and these wins strengthen the ruling coalition's hand in local governance. The success of the "jail-to-victory" campaign also highlights the legal framework of Indian elections. Under the Representation of the People Act, individuals who are undertrials or in custody are permitted to contest elections as long as they have not been convicted and sentenced to two or more years of imprisonment. BMC Elections Results 2026 Live News Updates: Lotus Blooms in Mumbai, Thackeray Reunion Falls Short.

Three Kolhe Family Members Win Jalgaon Civic Elections

#WATCH | Maharashtra civic body elections | Jalgaon: Emotional scenes in Jalgaon as Sarita Kolhe shares a hug with Mahayuti candidate Piyush Lalit Kolhe and breaks down. Three members of the family - Lalit Kolhe, Sindhutai Kolhe and Piyush Lalit Kolhe won the election. Lalit… pic.twitter.com/8gsURFbQPx — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2026

#WATCH | Piyush Kolhe says, "Three members of our family won the election. Like my mother said, voters have shown their love for Lalit Kolhe. For the past 15-20 days, people tried to pull us down but truth always triumphs." https://t.co/tBnNe9n9kg pic.twitter.com/HZJemabVrt — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2026

Public and Social Media Reaction

While the Kolhe family celebrated their return to the municipal fold, the viral nature of the victory has sparked a broader conversation regarding the presence of candidates with criminal proceedings in local government. While critics question the optics of such wins, the decisive mandate from the voters of Jalgaon indicates that, for this electorate, local representation and family legacy were the primary factors at play. With the results now official, the focus shifts to how Lalit Kolhe will fulfill his administrative duties while his legal proceedings continue to move through the court system.

