Jyotiraditya Scindia Thanks BJP Leaders for Welcoming Him in 'Their Family', Says 'Overwelmed With Response'

Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 11: Hours after being inducted into Bharatiya Janata Party, former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday night thanked the BJP leaders for a grand welcome. Soon after joining the BJP, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated Jyotiraditya Scindia and Harsh Singh Chouhan for being named Rajya Sabha candidates from Madhya Pradesh.

Thanking the senior BJP leaders for their blessings and well wishes, Jyotiraditya Scindia took to Twitter and wrote, "I am overwelmed with the well wishes and blessing from the senior leaders of BJP for welcoming me in their family. Would like to thank all whole-heartedly." Jyotiraditya Scindia Named Rajya Sabha Candidate From Madhya Pradesh After Joining BJP, Informs Shivraj Singh Chouhan With Congratulatory Tweet.

Here's his tweet:

Earlier, Scindia said that 'India's future safe in PM Modi's hands' while addressing a press conference. He was of the opinion that Congress has been unsuccessful in fulfilling the aim of public service and condition of the party indicates that it is not what it used to be.

As per the current scenario, Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government has 114 legislators and has support of four Independents, two BSP MLAs and one SP MLA. While BJP has 107 members. Due to the sudden resignation of 22 MLA, Congress strength has been reduced to 92 and the alliance strength declined to to 99. Now, for any party to form the government needs 104 MLAs, which BHP has now.