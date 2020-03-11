Jyotiraditya Scindia's Exit from Congress Unfortunate, Wish Things Could Have Been Resolved Within Party: Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 11: Terming Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from Congress as unfortunate, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday wished that "things could have resolved collaboratively within the party." Jyotiraditya Scindia Named Rajya Sabha Candidate From Madhya Pradesh After Joining BJP, Informs Shivraj Singh Chouhan With Congratulatory Tweet.

"Unfortunate to see Jyotiraditya Scindia parting ways with Congress. I wish things could have been resolved collaboratively within the party," Pilot tweeted. Jyotiraditya Scindia Says 'India's Future Safe in PM Narendra Modi's Hands' After Joining BJP.

Sachin Pilot's Tweet:

Unfortunate to see @JM_Scindia parting ways with @INCIndia. I wish things could have been resolved collaboratively within the party. — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) March 11, 2020

Former Union Minister Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, a day after he ended his 18-year-old association with the Congress party.

Scindia's resignation from the party on March 10 that triggered the resignation of 22 MLAs who are his loyalists, has left Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the lurch.