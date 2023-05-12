Bengaluru, May 12: Taking no chances with the operation lotus of BJP in Karnataka, the Congress has directed the candidates to reach Bengaluru and stay at a particular place until the government is formed. The precautionary move comes ahead of the counting day (May 13).

The exit polls have predicted a hung Assembly but the BJP and Congress are claiming they will win a comfortable majority. Both parties are ready for poaching of MLAs to grab the seat of power, according to sources. Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023 by India Today-Axis My India: Congress Likely To Sweep Bengaluru With 17 Seats, BJP at Second Place; Check Seat-Wise Details.

BJP is known as an expert in poaching of MLAs. The Congress is all set for a reverse operation to counter the BJP strategy. The Congress leaders, not ruling out the possibility of close contest, have taken precautionary measures to protect the party candidates.

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, state In-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah held virtual meetings with all candidates on Thursday night and spoke to them in detail on how they should not become victims of operation lotus. Karnataka Exit Poll Results 2023 by News Nation-CGS: BJP Likely To Form Government in Karnataka With 114 Seats, Congress in Second Place; Check Seat-Wise Details.

The leaders have told candidates that this time the Congress is going to get an opportunity to form the government and they should not give in to the lures. The candidates have been asked to reach Bengaluru as soon as they start getting leads and sure of their victory. The candidates have also been asked to stay at a particular place until the government is formed, the sources explained.

