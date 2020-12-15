Bengaluru, December 15: A shocking incident has been reported from the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday. Congress MLCs removed the chairman of the legislative council, K. Prathapachandra Shetty forcefully from his chair and evicted him from the hall. The incident was captured on camera. Congress MLCs claimed that the chairman was sitting illegally as the house was not in order and lashed out at BJP for doing 'such unconstitutional things.' Karnataka MLC Elections 2020: 71.1% Polling Recorded for 4 Legislative Council Seats.

"BJP and JDS made the Chairman sit in the Chair illegally when House was not in order. Unfortunate that BJP is doing such unconstitutional things. Congress asked him to get down from the Chair. We had to evict him as it was an illegal sitting," said Congress MLC Prakash Rathod, as per news agency ANI. Karnataka MLC Elections 2020 Result: Counting of Votes for 4 Legislative Council Seats Postponed to November 10.

Watch the Video Here :

#WATCH Karnataka: Congress MLCs in Karnataka Assembly forcefully remove the chairman of the legislative council pic.twitter.com/XiefiNOgmq — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

BJP has strongly denounced the act and called it a 'shameful day' in state council's history. "Few MLCs behaved like goons by forcibly removed Vice-Chairman of Legislative council from the chair & misbehaving with him. We've never seen such a shameful day in our council's history. I'm feeling ashamed about what public might be thinking about us," said BJP MLC Lehar Singh Siroya.

