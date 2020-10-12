Chennai, October 12: Popular actor-turned-politician Khushboo Sundar resigned from Congress party on Monday. In a letter to Congress President, she said, "few elements seated at a higher level within the party, people who've no connectivity with ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms".

The Congress party also said that Khushbu Sundar was dropped as AICC spokesperson with immediate effect. According to reports, she is likely to join the BJP party. Khushbu Sundar Turns 50: Here’s Looking At The Actress’ Pictures With Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi And Other Popular Actors Of South Cinema.

Here's Khushboo's letter:

Khushboo Sundar resigns from Congress; says in letter to Congress President, "few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who've no connectivity with ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms". https://t.co/4cm6ZPmzyT pic.twitter.com/HzWX1d5RU8 — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

The popular star has hopped parties in the past. She had joined the DMK in 2010 when DMK was in power, particularly after she took up the role of late rationalist leader Periyar's wife Maniammai in a biographical film largely funded by the Tamil Nadu government. At that time, she had said, "I think I made the right decision. I love to serve people. I want to work for the betterment of women."

However, four years later, when she left the Dravidian party, she had said, "Hard work for the DMK had been a one-way path." The same year in 2014 she joined the Congress after meeting Sonia Gandhi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2020 10:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).