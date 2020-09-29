Khushbu Sundar is a popular actress who has worked not only in South Indian films but also in Hindi films too. She has acted in over 200 movies and won hearts with her performances. The veteran actress who celebrates her 50th birthday today, had begun her acting career as a child artist. She had appeared in the song “Teri Hai Zameen Tera Aasman” from the 1980 film The Burning Train. In early 80s she also she also appeared in a few Hindi films as child artist and they are Naseeb, Laawaris, Kaalia, Dard Ka Rishta and Bemisal. Thalaivar 168 Cast: Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Join Rajinikanth Starrer; View Pics from Puja Ceremony.

Khushbu is predominantly known for her works in South Indian Cinema. She has shared screen space with the leading actors of the south film industry. Khushbu has worked with Rajinikanth (Dharmathin Thalaivan, Mannan, Annaamalai, Pandian), Kamal Haasan (Vetri Vizha, Singaravelan), Prabhu (Dharmathin Thalaivan, Vetri Vizha, My Dear Marthandan), Venkatesh Daggubati (Kaliyuga Pandavulu), Nagarjuna Akkineni (Captain Nagarjun), Mohanlal (Uncle Bun, Chandrolsavam), Mammootty (Elavamkodu Desam, Stalin Sivadas, Kaiyoppu, Pranchiyettan & the Saint) and others. On the occasion of Khushbu’s 50th birthday, let’s take a look her Insta pictures in which she is seen sharing the frame with her co-stars and other popular actors of South Cinema.

Kamal Haasan

Mohanlal

Rajinikanth

Chiranjeevi

Rashin Rahman

Thala Ajith

Thalapathy Vijay

Nagarjun Akkineni

Prabhu

Venkatesh Daggubati

Jayaram

Here’s this wishing this south beauty tons of love, happiness and a great year ahead! Happy Birthday, Khushbu!

