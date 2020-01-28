Kirari Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

Kirari Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, January 28: In Delhi, 70 assembly seats will go to polls on February 8. The Kirari Vidhan Sabha seat in Delhi will see a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress's ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The AAP fielded its sitting MLA Rituraj Singh. Anil Jha, who lost the 2015 polls, is re-contesting as BJP candidate. The RJD nominated Md Riyazuddin Khan. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

Apart from these three, eight more candidates are in the fray whose fate will be decided by over two lakh voters residing in Delhi's Kirari assembly constituency. The Election Commission issued notification for the Delhi assembly elections 2020 on January 14. The last date for filing nomination was January 21. Scrutiny of nominations was done on January 22. Candidates were allowed to withdraw nominations till January 24. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020 Predictions by Satta Bazaar: Matka Players Bet High on AAP Returning to Power, No Good News For BJP And Congress.

Polling on all 70 assembly seats of Delhi will be held on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11. In the 2015 Delhi assembly polls, the AAP registered a historic victory, winning 67 seats. The BJP came a distant second with three seats, while the Congress and the RJD drew a blank. According to a survey by IANS-Cvoter, over 50 per cent respondents said they were "very much satisfied" with Arvind Kejriwal's performance as Chief Minister.

While the satta bazaar is betting high on AAP returning to power, an internal survey conducted by the BJP predicted emergence of the saffron party as the single largest party in the 2020 Delhi assembly elections.