New Delhi, February 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the BJP cadre to work with renewed vigour and confidence for the next 100 days to reach out to new voters and win their confidence to ensure the party's return to power in the Lok Sabha elections with a stronger mandate. Addressing the BJP national convention here, Modi said the nation will now have to dream big and make big resolutions to make India a developed country by 2047.

"The next five years are going to be crucial. We have to take a big leap towards 'Viksit Bharat'. The first imperative is to ensure the return of the BJP to power in strong numbers," the prime minister said. The two-day convention of the BJP was attended by nearly 10,000 members of the party from across the country. In his 65-minute speech at the Bharat Mandapam, Modi slammed the opposition, particularly the Congress, saying it lacked the courage to take on the BJP ideologically or on the basis of principles. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi’s Poll Mantra to BJP Leaders: Next 100 Days Crucial, Win Every One’s Trust To Secure 400 Seats (Watch Video)

"The Congress is demoralised... therefore, abusing Modi and levelling false allegations against me have become the single-point agenda of its leaders," he added. The prime minister said that even opposition leaders are now raising slogans in favour of more than 400 Lok Sabha seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). "But, for NDA to cross 400, the BJP will have to cross the milestone of 370," Modi said. He said every country across the world is now keen to forge a deeper relationship with India.

"Elections are yet to take place, but I already have invitations from different countries for July, August and September. This means that several countries across the world are also completely confident about the return of the BJP government," he said. Modi said that every country across the world knows "aayega toh..." as the gathering shouted "...Modi hi. Aayega toh Modi hi." The prime minister said fulfilling the dreams of crores of women, poor and youth is his mission.

"We rid the country of mega scams and terror attacks, and made efforts to improve the living standards of the poor and the middle class," he said. Modi said he is seeking a third term not to enjoy power but to work for the nation. "If I had thought of my home, it would not have been possible to build homes for crores of people," he said. He said 10 years of unblemished governance and pulling 25 crore people out of poverty were no ordinary feats. "A senior leader once told me I had done enough as PM and CM, I should rest. But I am working for 'rashtraniti', not 'rajneeti'," he said. PM Narendra Modi Will Become Dictator if You Vote Him Back To Power, Says Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Mangaluru (Watch Video)

Seeking Stronger Mandate for India's Benefit: PM Modi

The prime minister said he lives by the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and takes inspiration from him. "I am not someone who lives for his own happiness. I am advocating for a third term for the BJP not for political gains but for the benefit of India. My efforts are dedicated to the people of India. The dreams of Indians are my commitments," Modi said. He said he is the first prime minister to raise the issue of toilets and speak about dignity for women from the Red Fort. The BJP is bringing together the power of the youth, women and farmers in building a "Viksit Bharat", Modi said.

"We asked those who were not acknowledged by anyone, and not just that, we have also worshipped them," he said. In the times to come, there will be plenty of opportunities for "our mothers, sisters and daughters", the prime minister said. He said Mission Shakti will create a complete ecosystem for the protection and empowerment of women in the country and added that 15,000 women self-help groups will get drones. "Now, 'Drone Didi' will bring scientific temperament and modernity to farming. Now, three crore women in the country will be made 'Lakhpati Didis'," the prime minister said.

He also said that the BJP ended the five-century wait of people and constructed the Ram temple in Ayodhya. "The religious flag has been hoisted in Pavagadh, Gujarat, after 500 years. After seven decades, we opened the Kartarpur Sahib Highway. After waiting for seven decades, the country has got freedom from Article 370," the prime minister said. He said the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat (One India-Glorious India)" is visible in governance. "The Northeast was completely ignored by earlier governments. But we do not work for votes and seats. For us, every corner of the country should be prosperous and developed, this is our belief," Modi said.

He said his Council of Ministers had a record representation of leaders from the Northeast. "For the first time, a woman has become a member of the Rajya Sabha from Nagaland. We are proud that for the first time we have given a place to a person from Tripura in the Council of Ministers," he said."For the first time in our government, Arunachal Pradesh has got a cabinet minister," Modi said. "Our government is for everyone. 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is reflected in our work ethics," the prime minister said.