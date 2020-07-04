Bhopal, July 4: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rameshwar Sharma on Saturday was appointed as protem speaker of Madhya Pradesh assembly by Governor Anandiben Patel. Rameshwar Sharma won the 2018 assembly elections from Bhopal’s Huzur assembly seat. The monsoon session of the assembly will begin from July 20. Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Inducts 28 Ministers, Check Full List of MP Cabinet Ministers.

Sharma was appointed as protem speaker till the election of a permanent speaker. The development came days after state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expanded his cabinet. On July 2, Chouhan inducted 28 legislators to expand his cabinet. Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office and secrecy to newly-inducted 20 cabinet ministers and eight junior ministers.

The newly newly-inducted ministers include Gopal Bhargava, Vijay Shah, Jagdish Devdha, Bisahulal Singha and Yashodhara Raje Scindia. In April, only five MLAs took oath as cabinet ministers. Chouhan took oath as chief minister for a record fourth term on March 23 this year. The BJP came back to power in the state after Kamal Nath resigned from the CM post following a rebellion by 22 Congress MLAs.

