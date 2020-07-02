Bhopal, July 2: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday inducted 28 legislators to expand his cabinet. Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel administrated the oath of office and secrecy to newly-inducted 20 cabinet ministers and eight junior ministers. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had finalised the list of ministers after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Madhya Pradesh: Audio Clip of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Allegedly Saying 'Central Leadership Ordered Us to Dislodge Kamal Nath Govt' Goes Viral, Congress Slams BJP.

The list of newly-inducted ministers includes Gopal Bhargava, Vijay Shah, Jagdish Devdha, Bisahulal Singh, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Bhupendra Singh, Adal Singh Kansana, Brijendra Pratap Singh, Vishwas Sarang, Imarti Devi, Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Pradhumn Singh Tomar, Prem Singh Patel, Om Prakash Sakhlecha, Usha Thakur, Arvind Bhadoriya, Dr Mohan Yadav, Hardeep Singh Dang, Rajvardhan Singh Prem Singh Dattigaon, Bharat Singh Kushwaha, Inder Singh Parmar, Ram Khelwan Patel, Ramkishore Kanware, Brijendra Singh Yadav, Girraj Dandotiya, Suresh Dhakad and OPS Bhadoriya. Boycott 'Made in China' Products, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Urges People After Galwan Clash.

More than three months had passed since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was formed in the state. Cabinet expansion has been under discussion for a long time. Only five ministers were sworn in after Chouhan returned as Chief Minister. They were BJP leaders Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel and Meena Singh while two ministers, Govind Singh Rajput and Tulsi Silawat, have been inducted from the ranks of ex-Congress MLAs, who had switched over to the BJP in mid-March.

Chouhan took oath as chief minister for a record fourth term on March 23 this year, after Kamal Nath resigned from the post following a rebellion by 22 MLAs of the Congress. Asked about the discontent brewing in the state BJP and the ongoing churning in the party over the cabinet expansion, Chouhan had on Wednesday said that the "churning produces nectar but Lord Shiva drinks the poison."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2020 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).