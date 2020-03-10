Madhya Pradesh Crisis: Amid Speculations of Jyotiraditya Scindia Joining BJP, Shivraj Singh Chauhan Remembers Madhavrao Scindia on His Birth Anniversary

Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo Credit: PTI/File)

Bhopal, March 10: Amid the speculations rising of 17 rebel Congress MLAs to resign from the Chief Minister Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh and Jyotiraditya Scindia joining BJP, Bharatiya Janata Party leder and former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Tuesday remembered late Madhavrao Scindia — father of Jyotiraditya Scindia — on his birth anniversary.

Taking to Twitter, Chauhan wrote, "Tributes to Madhya Pradesh's most popular leader Late Madhavrao Scindia on his birth anniversary." Though after writing the tweet, Chauhan said that he has done this as a respect to to the mass leader, and has nothing to do with the current political chaos in the state. He even called this Congress' internal conflict. Madhya Pradesh Political Drama: Congress Rebels Likely to Hold Press Conference at 12 Noon in Bengaluru, May Tender Resignation.

Here's his tweet:

मध्यप्रदेश के लोकप्रिय जननेता स्व. माधवराव सिंधिया जी के जन्मदिवस पर नमन! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) March 10, 2020

Meanwhile, reports arrived that rebel Congress MLAs may hold a press conference in Bengaluru at 12 pm on Tuesday and announce their mass resignation. Also, speculations are ripe that JM Scindia might join Congress. Earlier on Monday, CM Kamal Nath spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and briefed her the situation, after which she gave a free hand to him to tackle the crisis.

According to the current data, the Kamal Nath government has 120 MLAs -- just four over the majority mark of 116 in the 230-member assembly. Among that, 114 are from the Congress, two from the BSP, one Samajwadi Party and four are independents. The BJP has 107 MLAs and two seats are currently vacant. If 17 exit, the Congress will lose its second state since Karnataka.