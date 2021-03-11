Kolkata, March 11: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was injured in an alleged attack during her campaigning in Nandigram yesterday, released a video message from hospital today, urging her supporters to maintain peace and restraint. "I appeal to everyone to be peaceful and maintain restraint, and not do anything that will inconvenience people," Mamata Banerjee said in the video message. Mamata Banerjee Health Update: Condition of West Bengal CM's Leg Serious, Says TMC MLA Paresh Pal.

Banerjee confirmed that she had sustained injuries and said she would have to be in a wheelchair for a few days. "It is true that I suffered fractures in my left ankle, foot and ligament injuries as well. There was chest pain and breathlessness too. I was greeting people from the car and my leg was crushed by the door. I was given medicines and taken to Kolkata, where my treatment is on," she said.

The Chief Minister said she will resume her duties in two-three days. "I will be back in two-three days. My leg injury will remain a problem but I will manage. I won't let it affect my meetings but I will have to move around in a wheelchair, for that I will need your support," she said. Her Trinamool Congress (TMC) also requested supporters to maintain peace.

"We appeal to all our workers to not let their emotions overflow. We understand your concerns and we’ll keep updating about Hon’ble Mamata Banerjee's health. We request to maintain peace and not resort to means which Didi would not approve of. Let us all pray for her speedy recovery," the TMC said in a tweet.

Mamata Banerjee Video Message From Hospital:

Meanwhile, rhe Election Commission (EC) has sought a detailed report from the West Bengal chief secretary and its special observers in the state Ajay Nayak and Vivek Dubey, in regard to the incident in which Banerjee received leg injuries while campaigning in Nandigram.

