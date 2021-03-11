Mamata Banerjee Health Update: Condition of West Bengal CM's Leg Serious, Says TMC MLA Paresh Pal

The condition of her (Mamata Banerjee) leg is serious. Doctors are treating her. A little more pressure could have resulted in spine injury: TMC MLA Paresh Pal outside SSKM hospital in Kolkata The CM sustained injuries in her left leg in Nandigram yesterday evening. pic.twitter.com/nHhzCoy0Q2 — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2021

