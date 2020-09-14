New Delhi, September 14: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is suffering from fever and won't be attending a one-day session of the assembly starting today. Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel told news agency ANI about Manish Sisodia's health condition. "Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will not attend today's session as he has fever since last night," Goel said. Sisodia also holds the finance portfolio. Delhi Assembly Session to Be Stormy as BJP Says Will Raise Removal of Slums Along Tracks.

Legislators will be allowed to attend the assembly session only after they produce their COVID-19 test report and it should not be more than 48 hours old. Several MLAs last week took RT-PCR test for COVID-19 ahead of the session. This is the second time that a special session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly is being held during coronavirus pandemic. A one-day budget session of Delhi assembly was held on March 23. COVID-19 Test Mandatory for MLAs to Delhi Assembly to Attend Session.

On June 9, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tested for the novel coronavirus after he complained of mild fever and sore throat. His test came out to be negative. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain contracted coronavirus and recovered weeks later. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi also diagnosed with coronavirus but has recovered now.

