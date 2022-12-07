Delhi, December 7: The latest State Election Commission figures shows that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has crossed the majority mark of 126 in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, while the BJP has got 97 seats. The Congress was lagging far behind, winning just seven seats.

The exit polls had predicted a massive defeat for the BJP but the saffron party, which ruled the municipal corporation for the past fifteen years, put up a spirited fight. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has won 135 seats, well past the halfway mark in the 250-member civic body, as against the BJP's 97. Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: 'It Is a Big Responsibility' Says Manish Sisodia After AAP Wrests Power From BJP in Corporation Polls

Five Reasons Why AAP Won MCD Polls:

BJP Was Facing 15 Years of Anti-Incumbency:

The BJP had been ruling the civic body for 15 straight years. The saffron party could not save itself in the face of 15 years of anti-incumbency.

No Delhi BJP Leader is As Popular as Arvind Kejriwal:

Arvind Kejriwal had launched a major image makeover in the last three years and is now the most popular leader in Delhi. The BJP Delhi has no leader who can match the stature of Arvind Kejriwal. Earlier, he was in constant confrontation mode with the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over one issue or another. However, over the past few years, Kejriwal changed tack. The aggression against Modi and Shah became a matter of the past and he generally avoids talking on issues which the BJP can use against him. Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 Ward-Wise Full List of Winners: Names Of Winning Candidates of BJP, AAP and Congress in Municipal Corporation Polls

AAP’s Focus on Giving Benefits to Women:

The Kejriwal government has extended free rides in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses. The bus conductors distribute Rs 10 pink tickets to each woman passenger, which allows them to travel for free. The focus on giving benefits to women seems to have worked in AAP’s favour.

PM Narendra Modi Did Not Hold Any Rally in Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not hold any election rally in the MCD. Being the undisputed leader and face of the BJP, the PM did not holding any rally for the Delhi MCD election did not do any favours to the saffron party.

MCD Constantly Faced Corruption Charges:

The MCD under BJP has been constantly marred with accusations of scam. Aam Aadmi Party had accused the Municipal Corporation of Delhi of a Rs 86-crore scam in the collection of Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) and the Aam Aadmi Party also alleged that the BJP had effected a Rs 35-crore graft under the guise of constructing a hospital by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. That the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal has a anti-corruption image also favoured AAP.

Elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were held on December 4, with only about a 50 per cent turnout. In the 2017 civic election, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards, the AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2022 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).