Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took to social media to thank the people of Delhi for electing AAP in the MCD Elections 2022. Sisodia took to Twitter after AAP crossed the majority mark in Delhi municipal corporation polls. "Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for trusting Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi MCD," he said. Sisodia also said that by defeating the world's biggest and most negative party, the people of Delhi have made a staunch honest and working Arvind Kejriwal win in Delhi. "For us, this is not just a victory, it is a big responsibility," he said. Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: AAP Crosses Majority Mark, Ends BJP’s 15-Year Rein Over Civic Body.

Manish Sisodia Thanks People of Delhi for Trusting AAP

दिल्ली MCD में आम आदमी पार्टी पर भरोसा करने के लिए दिल्ली की जनता का दिल से आभार… दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी और सबसे नेगेटिव पार्टी को हराकर दिल्ली की जनता ने कट्टर ईमानदार और काम करने वाले @ArvindKejriwal जी को जिताया है. हमारे लिए ये सिर्फ़ जीत नहीं बड़ी ज़िम्मेदारी है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 7, 2022

AAP Wins 126 Wards in Delhi MCD Elections 2022:

