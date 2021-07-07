New Delhi, July 7: Pashupati Kumar Paras, who was included in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new-look Cabinet on Wednesday, is a first time Lok Sabha member from Hajipur in Bihar, a seat that was represented by his brother and former Union minister late Ram Vilas Paswan.

Paras, who previously headed the Bihar unit of Lok Janshakti Party, is currently the national president of its breakaway faction after rebelling against his nephew Chirag Paswan, the son of Ram Vilas Paswan.

Paras has served two terms as the member of Bihar Assembly and one term as the member of the Legislative Council. In 2019, Paras was elected the MP from Hajipur, a seat earlier represented by his late brother. Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia Among Others Take Oath as New Ministers in Union Cabinet; Check Full List.

A senior leader from Bihar said, "Paras' only identity is that he is the brother of Ram Vilas ji. Despite being in politics for long, he has failed to make a space for himself."

The induction of Paras into the Union Cabinet sends out a message that the BJP leadership is with the rebel faction of the Lok Janshakti Party. The BJP believes that Paras will fill in the shoe of his late brother Ram Vilas Paswan and become the Dalit face of the Modi government in Bihar.

