Patna, November 2: Polling for the Sikta Vidhan Sabha seat will be held in the third phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020. According to the Election Commission's schedule, voting in Sikta and 77 other assembly constituencies will take place on November 7. The results will be declared on November 10. A total of 16 candidates in the electoral fray. The main electoral contest is between the Janata Dal (United) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation). Lauriya Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The current MLA from Sikta is Khurshid Firoz Ahmad of the JDU. He has been renominated by his party. He will face a major challenge from Birendra Prasad Gupta of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation). For Sikta assembly seat, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 20. Nominations were scrutinised on October 21. The last date for withdrawal was October 23. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 5 Key Takeaways From IANS-C Voter Opinion Poll Results.

While the JD(U) has formed an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and two regional outfits, the CPI-ML is a part of Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance, also comprising of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress. The Left outfit has been allotted 19 seats.

Polling on 71 seats in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections was held on October 28. The second phase of polls will be conducted on November 3. Counting of votes will take place on November 10. At least two opinion polls have predicted a win for the JDU-BJP combine.

