Bhopal, October 31: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, in an apparent slip of tongue, ended up telling voters to press "hath ka panja" at the polling booth. The electoral symbol he accidentally promoted is used by his erstwhile party - the Indian National Congress. Scindia realised his faux pas immediately, and corrected his mistake. MP Bypolls 2020: BJP Candidate Imarti Devi Barred from Campaigning for One Day by Election Commission.

The clip which captured the embarrassing moment went viral on social media after the Congress took a jibe. Party's social media coordinator Gaurav Pandhi shared the video, using the caption "proper comedy".

"Scindia ji just appealed to vote for Congress. Happens with party hoppers. Also, irrespective of the fact how much he abuses himself, he knows Congress is the only way for the growth in MP ahead! (sic)," Pandhi said in another tweet.

Watch Video of Scindia's Slip of Tongue at BJP Campaign Event

Scindia's rebellion led to the fall of Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in March this year. His exit, along with 21 loyal MLAs, paved the way for return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the Chief Minister.

The bypolls, scheduled in MP on November 3 in 28 seats, were necessitated due to the resignation of pro-Scindia MLAs and a number of other Congress legislators following their path to the BJP. For the saffron party to remain in power, it requires a victory in at least 8 out out of the 28 seats.

