Patna, October 18: The Nabinagar Vidhan Sabha seat will go to polls in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020. The contest is in Nabinagar constituency is between the Janta Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The seat is currently held by JD(U) MLA Virendra Kumar Singh. As per the schedule for the Bihar assembly elections 2020, voting in Nabinagar constituency will take place on October 28. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: RJD, Congress, Left Declare Candidates on 243 Seats; Check Full List of Names Here.

The JD(U) has renominated Virendra Kumar Singh as its candidate from the Nabinagar seat, while the RJD has fielded Vijay Kumar Singh alias Dabloo Singh. In the first phase of polls, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 8. Nominations were scrutinised on October 9. The last date for withdrawal was October 12. The JD(U) is contesting polls in an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP). Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

The RJD has a seat-sharing agreement with the Congress and Left parties. The Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will take place in three phases - October 28, November 3 and November 7, the Election Commission of India has announced. Results will be declared on November 10.

The JDU-BJP alliance is likely to win the Bihar assembly elections by securing 160 of the 243 seats, according to an opinion poll released by Times Now-CVoter. According to the IANS-C Voter opinion poll, the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine or the NDA will return to power in Bihar. The survey suggests that the NDA is likely to get 151 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly, the UPA is likely to get 74 seats while others may win 18 seats.

